Women’s Volleyball World Championship matches to air on AIS PLAY platforms

Advanced Info Service (AIS) customers — and the Thai public — will be able to watch every match live, along with highlights and replays, via the AIS PLAY application, AIS PLAYBOX, the official website https://aisplay.ais.co.th/portal/, Smart TVs, Apple TV, and the 3BB GIGA TV box.

“Volleyball is one of the most popular sports among Thais, especially the women’s national team, which has consistently delivered outstanding performances on the global stage. Their achievements bring joy and inspiration to people across the nation,” said Rungthip Jarusiripipat, head of AIS PLAY.

“This year, we are honoured to be part of the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship, which Thailand is proud to host for the first time in history. We aim to provide fans with complete, immersive coverage that brings the excitement of the matches directly.”

She reaffirmed AIS PLAY’s position as the largest entertainment hub, curating world-class sports content from around the globe to ensure Thai audiences have widespread and consistent access to high-quality programming.