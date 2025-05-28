Women’s Volleyball World Championship matches to air on AIS PLAY platforms

Advanced Info Service (AIS) customers — and the Thai public — will be able to watch every match live, along with highlights and replays, via the AIS PLAY application, AIS PLAYBOX, the official website https://aisplay.ais.co.th/portal/, Smart TVs, Apple TV, and the 3BB GIGA TV box.
“Volleyball is one of the most popular sports among Thais, especially the women’s national team, which has consistently delivered outstanding performances on the global stage. Their achievements bring joy and inspiration to people across the nation,” said Rungthip Jarusiripipat, head of AIS PLAY.
“This year, we are honoured to be part of the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship, which Thailand is proud to host for the first time in history. We aim to provide fans with complete, immersive coverage that brings the excitement of the matches directly.”
She reaffirmed AIS PLAY’s position as the largest entertainment hub, curating world-class sports content from around the globe to ensure Thai audiences have widespread and consistent access to high-quality programming.
Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), added that this is a historic milestone for Thai volleyball.
“Being selected to host the championship for the first time offers Thailand a valuable opportunity to showcase its capabilities across various sectors while boosting tourism and the economy,” he said.
“It is also a moment of immense pride for the Thai people, who will act as gracious hosts in welcoming athletes and officials from all over the world.”
As for preparations, Somporn explained that the TVA, in collaboration with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World, has inspected four key host venues across the country: Chiang Mai’s International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Phuket’s Saphan Hin 4,000-Seat Municipal Stadium, Nakhon Ratchasima’s Korat Chatchai Hall, and Bangkok’s Indoor Stadium Huamark.
He confirmed that all venues meet international standards and will be fully upgraded and ready in time for the tournament.
The 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship will take place from August 22 to September 7 this year, featuring 32 teams from around the world, including host Thailand and defending champion Serbia.
The competition will be divided into eight groups of four teams, with the group winners and runners-up progressing to the round of 16.