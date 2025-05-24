True announces new compensation measures following nationwide network outage

True Corporation Plc has announced new compensation measures following the widespread network disruption on May 22, 2025, that affected mobile and internet services in several areas across the country.

In a statement released on May 23, True thanked its customers for their trust and loyalty, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the network outage. True assured its customers that its team worked tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore services as quickly as possible. The company emphasized its commitment to customer-centric business practices and a deep understanding of the impact the disruption had on customers' daily communication.