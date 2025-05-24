True announces new compensation measures following nationwide network outage

True Corporation Plc has announced new compensation measures following the widespread network disruption on May 22, 2025, that affected mobile and internet services in several areas across the country.
In a statement released on May 23, True thanked its customers for their trust and loyalty, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the network outage. True assured its customers that its team worked tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore services as quickly as possible. The company emphasized its commitment to customer-centric business practices and a deep understanding of the impact the disruption had on customers' daily communication.
As a gesture of gratitude, True is offering the following compensation:
True also extended its heartfelt thanks to customers for their continued trust during this challenging situation and reiterated its commitment to improving service quality and network performance.
Earlier, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) instructed True to review its compensation plan after the initial response, which included 100 minutes of free calls and 10GB of free data within 24 hours, was deemed inadequate by affected users.