True apologises for internet downtime

True Corporation has issued an apology for the downtime of its internet services on both its fibre optic and mobile networks, which occurred at around 10 a.m., affecting users in Bangkok and several provinces.

True said its engineers were working against the clock to resolve the issue and restore internet connectivity for its customers.

“True apologises for the recent network incident that affected mobile usage for some True customers nationwide,” the company said in a statement.

“Our technical team is working urgently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”