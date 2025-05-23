NBTC orders True to revise compensation after mobile and internet outage

According to Trairat, the NBTC has instructed True to revise its compensation plan in two key areas. Firstly, the company must not charge customers for services during the period they were unable to access them, in line with NBTC’s regulations on service contracts.

Secondly, the revised compensation should exceed the initial offer—providing more than 10 GB of data and over 100 minutes of free calls—without limiting usage to a 24-hour period.

Furthermore, True is required to clearly differentiate compensation policies between postpaid and prepaid customers, as well as for users on unlimited call and data packages. The process for claiming these benefits must also be made more user-friendly and should not rely solely on SMS messages containing links.

In addition, the NBTC has urged True to enhance preventive measures to ensure reliable and efficient communication services nationwide, Trairat added.