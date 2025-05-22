NBTC Office tells True to urgently resolve internet outage and compensate customers

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has instructed True Corporation to urgently fix the internet downtime affecting its fibre optic and mobile networks.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC Office, said he had ordered True to expedite resolving the issue that caused the internet outage for customers in Bangkok and several provinces.

Trairat reported that the outage was caused by technical errors on True’s computer servers, which disrupted mobile internet connections in certain areas.