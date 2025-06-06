12 Million baht found abandoned in condo linked to NBTC official

A large stash of Thai banknotes was found abandoned in a grey plastic container at a condominium in Muang Thong Thani, raising suspicion of possible wrongdoing involving the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
On the evening of June 5, around 8.30pm, police from Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, were alerted by a concerned citizen who reported finding what seemed to be a large quantity of cash hidden inside a plastic crate.
The crate had been left near a garbage disposal area next to the elevator on the 4th floor of Building P2, Zone C, in Ban Mai Subdistrict, Pak Kret District.
A witness, who was the first to discover the item, told police that at approximately 7.40pm., while returning to his residence, he noticed a large grey plastic box left unattended near the trash area. Out of curiosity and with the intention of reusing the container, the witness opened the box and emptied its contents, only to be shocked by the sight of numerous 1,000-baht banknotes.
Alarmed by the volume of cash, the witness immediately contacted the police.
Upon inspection, police discovered approximately 12 million baht in cash inside the container. Along with the money were documents related to tax withholding certificates and envelopes bearing the logo of the NBTC. One of the documents included the name of Mr Taweewat (surname withheld), who is listed as a Subcommittee Member on Program Scheduling and Content Oversight, with a red stamp marked “Most Urgent”.
Authorities seized the entire amount and transported it to the local police station for further investigation.
Further reports indicate that Taweewat’s name appears in an official NBTC document (Order No. 7/2023) as one of six subcommittee members tasked with investigating the NBTC’s procedures regarding financial support for the purchase of broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup finals.