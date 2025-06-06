12 Million baht found abandoned in condo linked to NBTC official

A large stash of Thai banknotes was found abandoned in a grey plastic container at a condominium in Muang Thong Thani, raising suspicion of possible wrongdoing involving the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

On the evening of June 5, around 8.30pm, police from Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, were alerted by a concerned citizen who reported finding what seemed to be a large quantity of cash hidden inside a plastic crate.

The crate had been left near a garbage disposal area next to the elevator on the 4th floor of Building P2, Zone C, in Ban Mai Subdistrict, Pak Kret District.