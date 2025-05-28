ADTEB urges NBTC to expedite digital TV agenda ahead of 2029 licence expiry

However, Adisak voiced concern that digital TV operators have so far only received vague assurances from the NBTC, making it difficult for them to plan for the future.

"It’s not just rapid technological change we’re dealing with. We’re also facing economic uncertainty and the looming impact of US trade tariffs, which are expected to affect advertising revenue across the industry,” he said.

This financial strain, he added, has already forced several digital TV operators to reduce staff salaries and make layoffs, with a knock-on effect on the quality of news and drama programming.

Adisak also admitted to personal concerns that the digital TV agenda might not be addressed today, as other items could potentially take precedence. Nevertheless, he vowed to continue following up with the NBTC.

“If the NBTC board fails to consider the digital TV agenda today, it could signal a serious threat to the future of the industry – possibly even its collapse,” he warned.

NBTC chair calls for deeper review of digital TV future

Meanwhile, NBTC Chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck revealed that at today's board meeting, the board acknowledged the findings from a consultancy study on the future scenarios for Thailand’s broadcasting industry amid a rapidly evolving media landscape.

The board has tasked the NBTC with conducting a more in-depth analysis within 60 days. The follow-up report will then be resubmitted to the board for further consideration.

The extended study will explore how many digital TV channels are likely to remain viable after current licences expire in 2029, and what policy directions could support the survival of remaining operators without imposing excessive burdens.

Possible measures include reducing MUX operating costs and relaxing Universal Service Obligation (USO) requirements, both of which currently place significant strain on digital TV operators.

When asked whether the NBTC would propose legal amendments to allow licence renewal without re-auctioning digital TV spectrum after 2029, Sarana clarified that this matter is beyond the commission’s authority and would require a parliamentary legislative process.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the NBTC can act within its existing powers to facilitate a smooth transition and assured that digital television in Thailand will not collapse.

On the proposal from industry players to establish a national TV platform — an OTT-based alternative owned and managed by broadcasters in anticipation of an uncertain future — Sarana said this issue has not yet been formally considered.

“The NBTC will first review the outcome of the 60-day study before making further decisions,” he said.

Over the past year, Sarana noted, various NBTC regulations have been modernised to better support the growth and development of the broadcasting and related industries.

However, several projects remain stalled pending inclusion on the agenda of NBTC board meetings. These include key initiatives under the purview of NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota, who is responsible for television affairs.

The four major policy areas currently being advanced under her leadership are:

Regulatory framework for convergence

Draft guidelines have been developed to bring supplementary OTT-based broadcasting services under an appropriate regulatory framework. These are outlined in the draft NBTC notification on audio-visual services via the internet, which proposes a principles-based, minimal-intervention approach. The next step is a public consultation, pending inclusion in the NBTC board agenda.

Support for public-interest content

The NBTC has drafted a notification on guidelines for supporting the production of public-interest programmes, including children’s and youth programming, content promoting social diversity, cultural and local identity, and co-productions with international partners. This draft has already passed the public consultation stage.

Encouragement of industry self-regulation

Another draft notification aims to promote the formation of professional associations among licensees, content producers, and media practitioners. These associations would develop ethical standards and oversee self-regulation. The draft notification on promotion of professional associations in broadcasting and television completed public consultation in July 2023.

Community broadcasting promotion

A revision to the NBTC criteria for supporting high-quality community broadcasting services is also underway. The objective is to empower communities that meet readiness criteria to apply for licences and to enhance the quality of community broadcasting. This draft is also awaiting inclusion in the NBTC board agenda.