ADTEB urges NBTC to expedite digital TV agenda ahead of 2029 licence expiry

ADTEB committee members Adisak Limparungpatanakij and Charkrit Direkwattanachai, along with Dew Waratangtragoon – the association’s committee member, secretary, and registrar – visited the NBTC to deliver a formal letter of appreciation to NBTC chairman, Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck.
Sarana assigned Sittichai Makkunchar, spokesperson for the NBTC chairman, to receive the letter on his behalf.
This gesture followed a focus group session held on Monday (May 26) by the NBTC to gather opinions relevant to the drafting of a roadmap for television and broadcasting services in Thailand.
The session was chaired by NBTC commissioner, Pirongrong Ramasoota, and was attended by representatives from ADTEB, operators of both commercial and public broadcasting services, as well as representatives from the multiplex (MUX) network providers.
During the meeting, it was announced that the digital television agenda would be included as an urgent item at the NBTC board meeting taking place this morning (May 28).
Adisak stated that the digital television-related items scheduled for consideration at today’s NBTC board meeting include two key agenda points. These are:
Adisak emphasised that both items are critical to shaping the transition strategy for Thailand’s terrestrial digital television services ahead of the expiry of current licences in April 2029.
He stressed the need for a systematic and well-defined policy to enable the digital TV industry to adapt effectively to technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour.
“People still watch television, but the way they access it has changed. What used to be 100% terrestrial viewing is now down to around 15%, with the majority shifting to streaming or OTT (over-the-top) platforms,” Adisak explained.
He further stated that if the NBTC begins addressing the issues raised by digital TV operators over the past year, it would mark a positive first step.
He expects that, by the third or fourth quarter of this year, operators will be able to prepare and revise their business plans in advance of the licence expiries four years from now. Similarly, network providers — whose licences are due to expire a year earlier, in three years — would also benefit from the clarity and time to prepare.
However, Adisak voiced concern that digital TV operators have so far only received vague assurances from the NBTC, making it difficult for them to plan for the future.
"It’s not just rapid technological change we’re dealing with. We’re also facing economic uncertainty and the looming impact of US trade tariffs, which are expected to affect advertising revenue across the industry,” he said.
This financial strain, he added, has already forced several digital TV operators to reduce staff salaries and make layoffs, with a knock-on effect on the quality of news and drama programming.
Adisak also admitted to personal concerns that the digital TV agenda might not be addressed today, as other items could potentially take precedence. Nevertheless, he vowed to continue following up with the NBTC.
“If the NBTC board fails to consider the digital TV agenda today, it could signal a serious threat to the future of the industry – possibly even its collapse,” he warned.
Meanwhile, NBTC Chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck revealed that at today's board meeting, the board acknowledged the findings from a consultancy study on the future scenarios for Thailand’s broadcasting industry amid a rapidly evolving media landscape.
The board has tasked the NBTC with conducting a more in-depth analysis within 60 days. The follow-up report will then be resubmitted to the board for further consideration.
The extended study will explore how many digital TV channels are likely to remain viable after current licences expire in 2029, and what policy directions could support the survival of remaining operators without imposing excessive burdens.
Possible measures include reducing MUX operating costs and relaxing Universal Service Obligation (USO) requirements, both of which currently place significant strain on digital TV operators.
When asked whether the NBTC would propose legal amendments to allow licence renewal without re-auctioning digital TV spectrum after 2029, Sarana clarified that this matter is beyond the commission’s authority and would require a parliamentary legislative process.
Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the NBTC can act within its existing powers to facilitate a smooth transition and assured that digital television in Thailand will not collapse.
On the proposal from industry players to establish a national TV platform — an OTT-based alternative owned and managed by broadcasters in anticipation of an uncertain future — Sarana said this issue has not yet been formally considered.
“The NBTC will first review the outcome of the 60-day study before making further decisions,” he said.
Over the past year, Sarana noted, various NBTC regulations have been modernised to better support the growth and development of the broadcasting and related industries.
However, several projects remain stalled pending inclusion on the agenda of NBTC board meetings. These include key initiatives under the purview of NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota, who is responsible for television affairs.
The four major policy areas currently being advanced under her leadership are:
Regulatory framework for convergence
Draft guidelines have been developed to bring supplementary OTT-based broadcasting services under an appropriate regulatory framework. These are outlined in the draft NBTC notification on audio-visual services via the internet, which proposes a principles-based, minimal-intervention approach. The next step is a public consultation, pending inclusion in the NBTC board agenda.
Support for public-interest content
The NBTC has drafted a notification on guidelines for supporting the production of public-interest programmes, including children’s and youth programming, content promoting social diversity, cultural and local identity, and co-productions with international partners. This draft has already passed the public consultation stage.
Encouragement of industry self-regulation
Another draft notification aims to promote the formation of professional associations among licensees, content producers, and media practitioners. These associations would develop ethical standards and oversee self-regulation. The draft notification on promotion of professional associations in broadcasting and television completed public consultation in July 2023.
Community broadcasting promotion
A revision to the NBTC criteria for supporting high-quality community broadcasting services is also underway. The objective is to empower communities that meet readiness criteria to apply for licences and to enhance the quality of community broadcasting. This draft is also awaiting inclusion in the NBTC board agenda.