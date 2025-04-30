NBTC Board moves to tighten SIM box regulation to curb tech crimes

Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, a commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), announced on Tuesday, (April 29, 2025), that the NBTC board has resolved to conduct a public hearing on a draft regulation concerning telecommunication equipment and radio stations exempted from licensing under the 1955 Radio Communications Act (No. 3).

The core of the new regulation is the revocation of the previous exemption that allowed SIM boxes meeting certain technical standards to be used, imported, exported, or traded without a license.

Once the new regulation is enacted, individuals or entities wishing to possess, use, import, export, or trade SIM boxes—defined as devices supporting four or more SIM cards—will be required to obtain authorisation from the NBTC.

The aim is to build a database that allows telecom operators to trace connections and help prevent and suppress tech-related crimes such as call centre scams.