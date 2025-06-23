Paetongtarn to continue premiership, taps military figure for defence minister

According to Krungthep Turakij, the most closely watched Cabinet reshuffle involves the Defence Ministry, with Pheu Thai expected to nominate a high-ranking former military officer for the post.

Potential candidates include Gen Nattapol Nakpanit, Deputy Defence Minister; Gen Sunai Praphuchanay, former commander of the Special Warfare Command; and Gen Supot Malaniyom, former secretary-general of the National Security Council.

Current Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to be shifted to the Interior Ministry.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong will reportedly move to the Labour Ministry, with Jakkapong Sangmanee, former minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over at DES.

Also expected in the reshuffle is Sermsak Pongpanit, tipped to become Deputy Interior Minister.

A notable nomination is Yodchanan Wongsawat for Education Minister. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a PhD in brainwave technology, having completed a dissertation on the use of brain signals to assist people with disabilities. He formerly taught biomedical engineering at Mahidol University.

Klatham Party is expected to reshuffle its ministers, with Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn moving to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister and Narumon Pinyosinwat taking the post of Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Anudith Nakornthap, who recently joined Klatham, is likely to be named Deputy Education Minister.

Within the Democrat Party, Dech-it Khaothong, currently Deputy Public Health Minister, is set to become Deputy Interior Minister, while Chaichana Dechdecho is expected to take over as Deputy Public Health Minister.

The United Thai Nation Party’s ministerial quota remains unchanged, though Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, is tipped to become Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister.

Meanwhile, a group of 18 MPs from United Thai Nation has proposed Suchart Chomklin, currently Deputy Commerce Minister, to be promoted to full Commerce Minister.

Pheu Thai leaders have acknowledged the proposal and are reportedly considering further ministerial swaps, including assigning Prasert to the Education Ministry instead.

The new Cabinet line-up is expected to be submitted to the Secretariat of the Cabinet for qualification screening on Monday (June 23).