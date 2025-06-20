Cabinet reshuffle expected as parties finalise ministerial appointments

In a strategic political shift, the Bhumjaithai Party has sought to withdraw from the government coalition. The party had previously been at risk of being ousted due to its refusal to return the Ministry of the Interior post to the Pheu Thai Party, as requested by both the Prime Minister and Thaksin, the Pheu Thai Big Boss.

With Bhumjaithai out of the coalition, the Prime Minister and Thaksin now have the opportunity to shuffle eight ministerial positions, with negotiations expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

The latest Cabinet reshuffle sees the Defence Ministry potentially being transferred to the military, with Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit, Deputy Defence Minister, emerging as a possible candidate for Defence Minister. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to be reassigned to the Ministry of Commerce.

For the Interior Ministry, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, is tipped to take over as the new Minister of the Interior.

Additionally, Sermsak Pongpanich may be appointed as Deputy Minister of the Interior, while Dechit Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health, may oversee the Department of Land in another Deputy Ministerial role.

The Klatham Party is set to replace the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, with "Sia Benz" Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, a close ally of party strategist Colonel Thammanat Prompao, seen as a likely candidate to take over from Narumon Pinyosinwat.