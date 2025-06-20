Cabinet reshuffle expected as parties finalise ministerial appointments

Following meetings of the "previous government coalition party's" executive committee, the parties have decided to continue supporting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in her position.
This decision comes in the wake of the controversial audio clip involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, which led to calls for her resignation or the dissolution of the lower house.
The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), led by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, has chosen to wait for Pirapan to discuss matters with the Prime Minister before making a final decision. Meanwhile, another 18 seats have confirmed their continued support for Paetongtarn.
In a strategic political shift, the Bhumjaithai Party has sought to withdraw from the government coalition. The party had previously been at risk of being ousted due to its refusal to return the Ministry of the Interior post to the Pheu Thai Party, as requested by both the Prime Minister and Thaksin, the Pheu Thai Big Boss.
With Bhumjaithai out of the coalition, the Prime Minister and Thaksin now have the opportunity to shuffle eight ministerial positions, with negotiations expected to be finalised by the end of the week.
The latest Cabinet reshuffle sees the Defence Ministry potentially being transferred to the military, with Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit, Deputy Defence Minister, emerging as a possible candidate for Defence Minister. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to be reassigned to the Ministry of Commerce.
For the Interior Ministry, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, is tipped to take over as the new Minister of the Interior.
Additionally, Sermsak Pongpanich may be appointed as Deputy Minister of the Interior, while Dechit Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health, may oversee the Department of Land in another Deputy Ministerial role.
The Klatham Party is set to replace the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, with "Sia Benz" Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, a close ally of party strategist Colonel Thammanat Prompao, seen as a likely candidate to take over from Narumon Pinyosinwat.
Klatham Party may also secure another ministerial position, with Anudit Nakornthap, a recent transfer from the Thai Sang Thai Party, emerging as a potential candidate for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.
The United Thai Nation Party, aligned with the 18 seats from the "Suchart Group," has proposed Permanent Secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, who may leave his position at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to take on either the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), or a Deputy Interior Minister role. He may also be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.
The Democrat Party has put forward MP Chaichana Dechadecho from Nakhon Si Thammarat, who is likely to be assigned a Deputy Minister role in either the Ministry of Commerce or the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the Chart Thai Pattana Party's "Sia Top" Varawut Silpa-archa, currently Minister of Social Development and Human Security, may be reassigned to the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Another possibility is that he stays in his current role while gaining a new Deputy Minister position.
These potential reshuffles are part of the anticipated “Paetongtarn 2” Cabinet lineup, with each party expected to submit their candidates for background checks by the Prime Minister by next week.