Paetongtarn govt faces pressure at home and abroad ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

On the external front, tensions continue to simmer along the Thai-Cambodian border.
While the Thai government has adhered to a peaceful approach, using bilateral mechanisms to manage disputes, Cambodia has taken a more assertive stance in its claim over the areas surrounding Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mom Bei area.
In an effort to prevent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops, the Thai government has authorised the military and relevant agencies to implement flexible checkpoint controls, including opening and closing border crossings.
Power cuts have been identified as a last resort. These steps have temporarily calmed the situation.
However, Cambodia has responded with its own measures. It has reduced the permitted length of stay for Thai nationals from 60 days to seven days, issued a statement refusing to withdraw troops from what it considers its sovereign territory, and reaffirmed its longstanding presence in the contested areas.
Tensions may flare once again after the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meets in Phnom Penh on Saturday (June 14), with uncertainty looming over the future course of negotiations.
At home, the Paetongtarn administration is preparing for its first Cabinet reshuffle. The initial aim is to bring the Interior Ministry under the control of the Pheu Thai Party.
However, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reminded the coalition that it was Pheu Thai who invited his Bhumjaithai Party to join the government. His message clearly signals that he has no intention of relinquishing his post and insists that the original power-sharing deal must be respected.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, who also serves as deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party, has called for a reshuffle affecting his party’s ministerial representation. Observers believe this move is aimed at consolidating control over party operations.
With mounting economic challenges, political pressures, and increasing tensions with a neighbouring state, Paetongtarn now faces a critical test in balancing competing demands within her coalition while steering the country through uncertainty.