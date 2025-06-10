Paetongtarn govt faces pressure at home and abroad ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

In an effort to prevent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops, the Thai government has authorised the military and relevant agencies to implement flexible checkpoint controls, including opening and closing border crossings.

Power cuts have been identified as a last resort. These steps have temporarily calmed the situation.

However, Cambodia has responded with its own measures. It has reduced the permitted length of stay for Thai nationals from 60 days to seven days, issued a statement refusing to withdraw troops from what it considers its sovereign territory, and reaffirmed its longstanding presence in the contested areas.

Tensions may flare once again after the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meets in Phnom Penh on Saturday (June 14), with uncertainty looming over the future course of negotiations.