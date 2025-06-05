Paetongtarn: Thailand rejects ICJ authority, urges issue containment

According to her Facebook post on Thursday, Paetongtarn stated that in response to the Cambodian government's statement on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, she had consulted with the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.
Additionally, she discussed the issue with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who called to report on his visit to Ubon Ratchathani province to closely monitor the situation and evaluate the overall picture.
“The Thai government reaffirms its commitment to resolving issues through peaceful means, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.
Paetongtarn stated that regarding Cambodia’s intention to involve the ICJ, the Thai government asserts that Thailand has not recognised the court’s jurisdiction in disputes since 1960.
She emphasised that the issue should be resolved strictly within the affected area, without widening the scope of the matter.
"Thailand remains committed to the bilateral consultation mechanisms agreed upon by both parties to preserve the good relations between the peoples of the two nations," she said.