Paetongtarn: Thailand rejects ICJ authority, urges issue containment

According to her Facebook post on Thursday, Paetongtarn stated that in response to the Cambodian government's statement on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, she had consulted with the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Additionally, she discussed the issue with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who called to report on his visit to Ubon Ratchathani province to closely monitor the situation and evaluate the overall picture.

“The Thai government reaffirms its commitment to resolving issues through peaceful means, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.