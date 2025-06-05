Security authorities estimate 5 scenarios of clash at Chong Bok area

Failed JBC discussion leading to ICJ involvement: This scenario is highly likely from Cambodia’s perspective, while Thailand is expected to contest the ICJ’s jurisdiction. Should legal proceedings become necessary, Thailand will present historical evidence proving its registration of several ancient sites, including Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai. Additionally, Thailand would need to be vigilant against unilateral petitions seeking provisional measures from the ICJ to manage the dispute, which could put Thailand at a disadvantage.

Thai security authorities believe the second scenario appears to be the most probable outcome, while Thailand favours the first scenario and Cambodia seems inclined towards the third. There are concerns that attempts may be made to provoke the fourth or fifth scenario in order to justify legal action at the ICJ.