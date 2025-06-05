Special Forces conduct war drills amid rising tensions with Cambodia

The 1st Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) conducted a series of war drills on Thursday to ensure readiness to support infantry units in the event of armed conflict with Cambodia, following escalating tensions along the border.
The exercises were launched under the directive of Lieutenant General Narongrit Khampeera, commander of the Royal Thai Army Special Warfare Command. He instructed the regiment, which is responsible for the eastern region, to rehearse operational procedures in support of infantry troops stationed along the eastern frontier.
The 1st Special Forces Regiment was ordered to carry out the following drills:
Lt Gen Narongrit instructed that the training should ensure troops are fully prepared to respond to all forms of threats to national security.
He also emphasised that the soldiers must uphold the ideology, pride, and honour of professional military service, live up to the name of the Special Forces, and maintain their weapons and equipment in combat-ready condition, ready to act upon orders from the Royal Thai Army.