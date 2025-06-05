Thailand, Cambodia mobilise troops, evacuate villages

As border tensions with Cambodia remain high, the Royal Thai Army has begun a show of force, mobilising combat units from Infantry, Cavalry, and Artillery divisions under Army Regions 1, 2, and 3, along with other strategic support units.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force has tested the readiness of fighter jets, armed drones, and air defence units, which are expected to provide aerial support for future ground operations to safeguard Thai airspace and territory.

A key figure in this surge of activity is Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Army Region 2, who has been visiting troops along the Cambodian border daily to boost morale, especially in critical areas like Ta Muen Thom Temple, Chong Bok military base, and Phu Makhuar base.

Official Calm, Ground-Level Concern

Despite public assurances from Paetongtarn and Phumtham that the Thai-Cambodian border remains peaceful, developments on the ground suggest rising tension.

Evacuations have quietly begun, with children, women, and the elderly being relocated from border villages to temporary shelters in preparation for possible escalation.

The border zone is now heavily militarised, with both Thai and Cambodian troops positioned face-to-face, artillery, heavy weaponry, and armoured vehicles deployed across the frontier.

Military Balance: Thailand Leads, But Cambodia Catches Up

According to Global Firepower (GFP) 2025, which ranks military strength based on manpower, equipment, natural resources, and finances, Thailand is ranked 25th globally, while Cambodia sits at 95th.

Thailand maintains superior capabilities in land, air, and naval forces, as well as in logistics, financial stability, and natural resources. The only notable disadvantage is geographic positioning, where Cambodia may hold a tactical edge in certain regions.

However, Thai intelligence assessments indicate that Cambodia has made significant military advancements over the past decade, closing the gap with Thailand in several areas.

Cambodia’s Growing Arsenal: Backed by Major Powers

Cambodia has reportedly acquired a range of advanced weapons systems from global powers, signalling growing military confidence. Among the notable assets:

SH-1 Self-Propelled Howitzers with a firing range of 30–53 km, capable of laser-guided precision strikes

Multiple Rocket Launchers (Type 90B, RM-70, BM-21) with a range of 20–40 km

PHL-03 Heavy Rocket System, offering a range of 70–130 km

KS-1C Surface-to-Air Missiles, with a range of up to 70 km

These developments have raised concerns that Cambodia may now possess sufficient firepower to challenge regional actors, increasing the strategic complexity of any future standoff.

Military analysts note a dramatic shift in the balance of power compared to the last major Thai-Cambodian clash in 2011. At that time, the combat power ratio was estimated at Thailand 1: Cambodia 0.3. Today, that gap has narrowed to 1: 0.8–0.9, reflecting Cambodia’s decade-long military build-up.

In terms of combat readiness, Thailand now requires three times the forces it deployed in 2011 to maintain superiority, should another conflict last up to 20 days, double the length of the 10-day 2011 engagement.

However, despite Cambodia’s acquisition of advanced weaponry from global powers, doubts remain over its operational reliability. Issues such as training, maintenance cycles, and sustainment of firepower raise questions about whether Cambodia’s arsenal can truly perform at full capacity in real combat scenarios.

Defence Budgets Reflect the Real Gap: 10:1 Cambodia’s annual defence budget currently stands at 20 billion baht, compared to Thailand’s 200 billion baht—a ratio of 10 to 1. This financial gap underscores Thailand’s overall superiority in logistics, equipment support, and strategic flexibility.

Shifting Terrain, Strategic Postures. Cambodia has adopted a civilian buffer strategy, constructing villages, roads, and infrastructure along the frontier to assert its presence. This has significantly altered Cambodia’s side of the border compared to 2011.

In contrast, Thailand continues to rely on its traditional military doctrine, using natural barriers like forests, mountains, and reservoirs as defensive buffers. As a result, the Thai side of the border remains largely unchanged in terms of terrain and structure.

Diplomacy on the Clock

The countdown to the JBC meeting begins, and Thailand holds out hope for a peaceful resolution under the existing framework. But with both sides heavily armed and entrenched, border tensions remain volatile, and the possibility of a new confrontation cannot be ruled out.