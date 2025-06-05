Thailand urges bilateral resolution over Cambodia border clash

According to the statement, the two sides have discussed and agreed to use existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the issue, namely the Joint Border Commission (JBC), the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), based on the good relations between Thailand and Cambodia.

This was the result of discussions between the Army commanders of the two sides on May 29, 2025

Cambodia has stated its intention to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand has not recognised compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960. Thailand and Cambodia already have existing bilateral mechanisms to address these issues, which has been the agreement from the beginning.

The most important issue at hand is that both sides must focus solely on addressing and resolving the said incident, and avoid expanding it further as it will add unnecessary complexity.