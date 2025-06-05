Thailand urges bilateral resolution over Cambodia border clash

The statement, published on the Royal Thai Government website, follows the clash between Thai and Cambodian troops that took place in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani on May 28.
According to the statement, the two sides have discussed and agreed to use existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the issue, namely the Joint Border Commission (JBC), the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), based on the good relations between Thailand and Cambodia.
This was the result of discussions between the Army commanders of the two sides on May 29, 2025
Cambodia has stated its intention to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand has not recognised compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960. Thailand and Cambodia already have existing bilateral mechanisms to address these issues, which has been the agreement from the beginning.
The most important issue at hand is that both sides must focus solely on addressing and resolving the said incident, and avoid expanding it further as it will add unnecessary complexity.
Thailand does not want to see either party suffer losses, particularly as Thailand and Cambodia are already engaged in existing boundary mechanisms, especially the JBC, which in the past 26 years has produced significant progress in many areas, such as the case of the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot) and the construction of the New Border Bridge at National Border Checkpoint Ban Pak Kard, Chanthaburi province.
Thailand stands ready to resume the JBC process on June 14, 2025, and hopes Cambodia will demonstrate a corresponding willingness to engage in a manner that reflects our shared commitment to peace, stability and mutual respect.