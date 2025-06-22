Thai PM in Crunch Talks Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a pivotal meeting with leaders of her coalition government today, Sunday, 22nd June 2025, at the Rosewood Hotel on Ploenchit Road.
The unscheduled gathering, which began shortly after the Prime Minister's arrival at 12:26 PM, is understood to be focused on a significant Cabinet reshuffle.
The talks were convened to address the eight ministerial posts vacated by the Bhumjaithai Party, which recently withdrew from the government coalition.
According to reports from Nation TV, the Prime Minister had scheduled an internal discussion with the remaining coalition leaders for 2:00 PM, aiming to inform them of the imminent reshuffle and discuss the equitable redistribution of these influential positions among the loyal coalition partners.
Key figures from the remaining coalition parties began arriving at the luxury hotel soon after the Prime Minister.
At 1:04 PM, Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, was seen entering. She was followed by Dech-it Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health and Secretary-General of the Democrat Party.
By 1:29 PM, a flurry of other senior ministers arrived, including Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice and leader of the Prachachat Party; Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and leader of the Democrat Party; and Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security and leader of the Chartthaipattana Party.
Other coalition ministers subsequently made their way to the Rosewood Hotel to join the critical discussions.
All eyes remain on the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) Party, whose continued presence in the government has been subject to recent scrutiny.
Reports suggest the party's internal meeting had proposed a change in Prime Minister following an alleged audio clip incident. However, as of this evening, the party is understood to remain a part of the ruling coalition.