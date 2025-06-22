Thai PM in Crunch Talks Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a pivotal meeting with leaders of her coalition government today, Sunday, 22nd June 2025, at the Rosewood Hotel on Ploenchit Road.

The unscheduled gathering, which began shortly after the Prime Minister's arrival at 12:26 PM, is understood to be focused on a significant Cabinet reshuffle.

The talks were convened to address the eight ministerial posts vacated by the Bhumjaithai Party, which recently withdrew from the government coalition.

According to reports from Nation TV, the Prime Minister had scheduled an internal discussion with the remaining coalition leaders for 2:00 PM, aiming to inform them of the imminent reshuffle and discuss the equitable redistribution of these influential positions among the loyal coalition partners.

