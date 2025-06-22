Phumtham to become interior minister, Prasert labour minister: sources

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to become the next interior minister, while Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong is tipped to take over as labour minister in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, Pheu Thai Party sources said on Sunday.

The sources shared the latest possible reshuffle list with The Nation ahead of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s meeting with coalition party leaders at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sources, Paetongtarn was expected to inform coalition leaders that, following the withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party last week, eight Cabinet seats were now vacant and would be redistributed among the remaining partners.