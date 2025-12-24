Cambodia fired nearly 700 BM-21 rockets at 98 sites in four northeastern provinces

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2025

Thailand’s Second Army Area says Cambodia fired 695 BM-21 rockets at 98 sites across four provinces, damaging homes, temples and a school.

Thailand’s Second Army Area said on Wednesday, December 24, it had released images showing damage from BM-21 multiple-launch rocket strikes that it said landed across residential communities, houses, temples and a school in the lower Northeast.

The army said the wide dispersal of rocket impacts in civilian areas was evidence the attacks were carried out without adequate distinction between military and civilian targets, and without sufficient measures to protect civilians.

It argued the strikes could amount to a breach of international humanitarian law.

The army criticised what it called attempts to invoke “peace” to justify the use of force that harmed civilians and damaged property, saying peace must be based on accountability, distinction, proportionality and genuine military necessity.

In this context, with civilians directly bearing the brunt of the violence, the “peace” Cambodia claims to pursue has been widely questioned as insincere, the army added. 

Many observers agree that peace can only be achieved through strict compliance with agreements and international obligations — not by using the language of peace as a cover for the irresponsible use of force.

Second Army Area’s reported damage and impact points

The army said 81 buildings were damaged, while 695 BM-21 rockets hit 98 impact sites across four provinces:

  • Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: 134 rockets
     
  • Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani: 1 rocket
     
  • Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram: 27 rockets
     
  • Kap Choeng district, Surin: 31 rockets
     
  • Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: 502 rockets

