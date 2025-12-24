Cambodia fired nearly 700 BM-21 rockets at 98 sites in four northeastern provinces

Thailand’s Second Army Area said on Wednesday, December 24, it had released images showing damage from BM-21 multiple-launch rocket strikes that it said landed across residential communities, houses, temples and a school in the lower Northeast.

The army said the wide dispersal of rocket impacts in civilian areas was evidence the attacks were carried out without adequate distinction between military and civilian targets, and without sufficient measures to protect civilians.

It argued the strikes could amount to a breach of international humanitarian law.