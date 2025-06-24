Protesters surround Government House, demand Paetongtarn resign over Hun Sen audio clip

Protesters from the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT), led by Pichit Chaimongkol, gathered outside Government House on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.

The demonstration featured symbolic action, including the display of a 100-metre-long white banner bearing public messages criticising the Prime Minister. Protesters marched to the perimeter of Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit District and read a formal statement outlining their position.

Pichit stated that the group was calling for Paetongtarn’s immediate resignation, accusing her of failing to defend Thai sovereignty in the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia. He claimed the leaked audio contained no indication that national interests were being prioritised and instead exposed vulnerabilities in national security that could potentially escalate into a broader conflict.

“This is a failure of leadership, a lack of responsibility, and a critical weakness during a national crisis,” he said. “People from all walks of life are now demanding that the Prime Minister take responsibility by stepping down.”