Jatuporn picks Victory Monument as protest site to oust Paetongtarn

Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty,” announced on Sunday (June 22) that the group has selected Victory Monument in Bangkok as the location for its upcoming rally.

Jatuporn said group members visited the site today to inspect the area and agreed to use it as their main protest venue. A meeting with the Metropolitan Police Bureau is scheduled for tomorrow (June 23) to discuss logistics and ensure the demonstration does not disrupt traffic or violate any laws.

He insisted the gathering was not a call for a military coup, stressing that the demonstration aims to defend Thailand's sovereignty peacefully.