Jatuporn picks Victory Monument as protest site to oust Paetongtarn

Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty,” announced on Sunday (June 22) that the group has selected Victory Monument in Bangkok as the location for its upcoming rally.
Jatuporn said group members visited the site today to inspect the area and agreed to use it as their main protest venue. A meeting with the Metropolitan Police Bureau is scheduled for tomorrow (June 23) to discuss logistics and ensure the demonstration does not disrupt traffic or violate any laws.
He insisted the gathering was not a call for a military coup, stressing that the demonstration aims to defend Thailand's sovereignty peacefully.
Panthep Puapongpan, a co-leader of the group, said the decision to rally at Victory Monument was symbolic. The monument, he noted, was erected to commemorate Thailand’s sovereignty and historical reclamation of territory in past international disputes.
Panthep also alleged that the group was facing “politically motivated obstruction,” with legal pressure being placed on its core leaders. However, he affirmed that the rally would not affect the nearby hospital and reiterated the group’s commitment to transparency.
Funding for the protest, he said, came from internal supporters. The group also plans to open a donation account for the public to contribute, ensuring transparency and to demonstrate that no hidden backers are involved.
The group has announced a major protest scheduled for June 28, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The group is also urging all coalition parties to immediately withdraw from the government.
The protest stems from public outrage over a leaked audio recording of a private conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, which surfaced on June 15. The group claims the clip raises serious questions about national security and the Prime Minister’s conduct.