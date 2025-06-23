Police approve Saturday rally at Victory Monument with conditions

The organisers also requested permission to install two large LED screens—one on Phayathai Island and the other on Din Daeng Island—to improve visibility for participants.

He stressed that protesters would not occupy any traffic lanes and that the rally would be stationary. The event is scheduled to run from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, with no overnight stay planned.

The protest leaders will meet on Tuesday to finalise the rally stage design and hold a press conference at 2pm at Ratanakosin Hotel.

Police and district office to maintain order

After the meeting, Attaporn confirmed that police and district officials would work together to maintain security during the demonstration. He said officers had already conducted a site inspection with the organisers to prepare appropriate safety measures.

Rally demands Paetongtarn’s resignation

The protest groups are rallying to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the leak of an audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

They accused Paetongtarn of betraying the country, citing her comments in the clip where she reportedly referred to the Second Army Area commander as an opponent of her government.

Police chief confirms rally approval, monitoring ongoing

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet confirmed that police had approved the Saturday rally. He said security arrangements had been prepared for demonstrators, nearby residents, and motorists.

Kitrat added that police intelligence had not observed any signs of a large-scale mobilisation, noting that the organisers were inviting participation primarily via social media.

He said intelligence officers would reassess the situation on Thursday and confirmed that the rally permit covers Victory Monument only, between 4pm and 9pm. The organisers promised to keep the protest peaceful and contained.

“I believe the protesters also love the country,” Kitrat said, “and will refrain from causing unrest during this sensitive time in Thai-Cambodian relations.”

