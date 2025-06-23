Police approve Saturday rally at Victory Monument with conditions

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Monday approved a planned anti-government rally at Bangkok’s Victory Monument this Saturday, under the condition that protesters must not block traffic or cause public disruption.
The green light was given following a meeting between the rally organisers and senior police officials.
The meeting was attended by prominent protest figures including Jatuporn Promphan, former red-shirt leader; Nitithorn Lamlua, a leader of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT); and representatives of several other groups.
Pol Maj Gen Attaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, led officers from Phayathai Police Station and his division to meet the protest organisers. Also present was Sobchoke Srito, director of the Ratchathewi District Office, which oversees the Victory Monument area.
Nitithorn said the group sought official permission and consulted authorities to ensure the rally would proceed safely and within the bounds of the law.
Nitithorn said the rally stage would be erected on Friday night on the sidewalk of Phayathai Island, facing Din Daeng intersection, to avoid disturbing nearby hospitals.
The organisers also requested permission to install two large LED screens—one on Phayathai Island and the other on Din Daeng Island—to improve visibility for participants.
He stressed that protesters would not occupy any traffic lanes and that the rally would be stationary. The event is scheduled to run from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, with no overnight stay planned.
The protest leaders will meet on Tuesday to finalise the rally stage design and hold a press conference at 2pm at Ratanakosin Hotel.
After the meeting, Attaporn confirmed that police and district officials would work together to maintain security during the demonstration. He said officers had already conducted a site inspection with the organisers to prepare appropriate safety measures.
The protest groups are rallying to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the leak of an audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.
They accused Paetongtarn of betraying the country, citing her comments in the clip where she reportedly referred to the Second Army Area commander as an opponent of her government.
National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet confirmed that police had approved the Saturday rally. He said security arrangements had been prepared for demonstrators, nearby residents, and motorists.
Kitrat added that police intelligence had not observed any signs of a large-scale mobilisation, noting that the organisers were inviting participation primarily via social media.
He said intelligence officers would reassess the situation on Thursday and confirmed that the rally permit covers Victory Monument only, between 4pm and 9pm. The organisers promised to keep the protest peaceful and contained.
“I believe the protesters also love the country,” Kitrat said, “and will refrain from causing unrest during this sensitive time in Thai-Cambodian relations.”