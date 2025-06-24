Paetongtarn ready to clarify Hun Sen clip in court

At Government House on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that her team has already assessed the possibility that the Constitutional Court may consider a petition regarding her role and potentially order her to suspend duties over the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

“We have evaluated the matter. If the court requires any supporting information, I am ready to provide clarification,” she said. “Regarding the leaked clip, I would like to stress that world leaders often engage in dialogue, and it is clear from the recording that I neither gained any personal benefit nor caused Thailand any loss.”