Julapun says Pheu Thai has no contingency plan in PM court case

Pheu Thai deputy leader Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday that the party has full confidence the Constitutional Court will not issue a negative ruling against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in relation to a petition filed by a group of senators.

Due to this confidence, Julapun said, the ruling party has not prepared any contingency plan in the event the court suspends Paetongtarn from duty on Tuesday.

Even if the court issues a temporary suspension pending its review, Julapun insisted the country’s administration would remain unaffected, as Paetongtarn had already submitted the list of her second Cabinet, dubbed "Paetongtarn II", for royal endorsement.