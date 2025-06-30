Julapun says Pheu Thai has no contingency plan in PM court case

Pheu Thai deputy leader Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday that the party has full confidence the Constitutional Court will not issue a negative ruling against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in relation to a petition filed by a group of senators.
Due to this confidence, Julapun said, the ruling party has not prepared any contingency plan in the event the court suspends Paetongtarn from duty on Tuesday.
Even if the court issues a temporary suspension pending its review, Julapun insisted the country’s administration would remain unaffected, as Paetongtarn had already submitted the list of her second Cabinet, dubbed "Paetongtarn II", for royal endorsement.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Julapun commented on the petition filed by the Senate Speaker and several senators, requesting the prime minister’s removal and suspension from office, pending the Constitutional Court’s review.
The senators allege that Paetongtarn committed a serious ethical breach by speaking to former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in a way that they claim undermined Thailand, during a period of heightened border tensions.
“The Pheu Thai Party has not discussed any contingency measures because we are confident in the prime minister’s innocence. So we’re not worried,” Julapun stated.
He said the party found nothing inappropriate in Paetongtarn’s private phone call with Hun Sen, adding that she had also recently spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron—something he described as normal diplomatic conduct between international leaders.
“What Paetongtarn said caused no damage to Thailand. Our country didn’t lose territory or suffer any harm as a result of the conversation,” he added.
When asked what would happen if the court did suspend the prime minister from duty, Julapun said the party would comply with the decision but did not foresee a political vacuum.
“The Cabinet list has already been submitted for royal endorsement, so no matter what happens, the Cabinet will remain in place and continue to function fully,” he concluded.