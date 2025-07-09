US to impose 36% tariff on Cambodian export goods from August 1

The decision was communicated in an official letter from US President Donald Trump to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Trump described the tariff measure as necessary to address what he deemed an “unfair” and “persistent” trade imbalance between the two nations.

“Our trading relationship with Cambodia has been far from reciprocal,” Trump stated in the letter. “Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Cambodia a tariff of 36 per cent on any and all Cambodian products sent into the United States.”

The US President emphasised that the move follows years of negotiations aimed at establishing a more balanced and fair trading relationship.

He explained that the 36% tariff was introduced to tackle the United States' growing trade deficit with Cambodia, which he described as unsustainable and a potential threat to US national security.