BRICS Leader Defiantly Tells Trump: 'The World Does Not Need an Emperor'

The BRICS group of emerging economies has staunchly rejected accusations from US President Donald Trump that they are "anti-America," with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declaring,

"The world has changed. We do not need an emperor." The defiant remarks came at the close of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, following renewed threats from President Trump to impose additional tariffs on member states.

When pressed by reporters on Trump's tariff warnings, President Lula, whose country currently chairs the BRICS bloc, directly challenged the US stance.

He characterised BRICS as "a group of countries that want to find other ways to organise the world from an economic perspective," suggesting this ambition might be the source of "discomfort" for some.