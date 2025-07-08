Thailand Hit with Steep US Tariffs as Trump Escalates Trade Stance

Notably, there are clear differences from the retaliatory tariff rates initially suggested on 2nd April.



For five out of seven economies, the US-imposed rates have seen a reduction: Tunisia from 28% to 25%, Bosnia from 35% to 30%, Serbia from 37% to 35%, Bangladesh from 37% to 35%, and Cambodia from 49% to 36%.



However, Thailand and Indonesia have seen no change, remaining at 36% and 32% respectively.





This latest move marks a clear departure from traditional diplomatic trade negotiations, with President Trump opting for a direct, unilateral approach.



The letters posted on Truth Social reflect rates determined by the US President himself, rather than mutually agreed outcomes, suggesting that recent behind-the-scenes discussions with foreign delegations failed to yield satisfactory resolutions.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump is "creating tailor-made trade plans for each and every country."





The tariffs are set to be imposed just two days after the expiry of a 90-day suspension period that was initially announced in April.



That earlier proposal had included a base 10 per cent tariff on most imports, with the potential for increases up to 70 per cent for specific countries.





The financial markets have reacted with apprehension to Trump's announcement.





Following the news of the 25 per cent tariffs on South Korean and Japanese imports, key indices on Wall Street experienced a notable slump, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all registering declines.





Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the US still has unresolved trade differences with other significant partners, including the European Union and India.





Tougher negotiations with China, where imports are already subject to a 55 per cent tax, are anticipated on a longer time horizon.

