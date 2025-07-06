US Trade Deadline Looms as Nations Scramble for Deals

President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariff deadline is approaching on 9 July, and the United States has yet to finalise agreements with several countries.

The looming tariffs, initially announced on 2 April before a brief suspension, threaten to escalate trade tensions globally as countries race against the clock to secure exemptions and prevent significant economic fallout.

From the European Union's readiness for a deal to Vietnam's uncertain agreement and Japan's high-risk sectors, the international trade landscape remains fraught with uncertainty.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) has compiled the status of negotiations between the US and its key trading partners before the retaliatory tariffs, announced by Trump on 2 April but suspended the following week, come into force again.

EU Ready for a Deal

The European Union (EU) stated on Thursday (3 July) that it was "ready for an agreement" with Washington. The EU Trade Commissioner held discussions with US negotiators.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the EU aims to "reach an agreement in principle" before 9 July.

If an agreement isn't reached, EU goods will face a doubled tariff from the current 10% to 20%. Trump had previously threatened to levy up to 50%.

