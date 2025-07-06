US Tariff Deadline Looms for Thailand, Export Fate Hangs in Balance

Thailand's economy is on tenterhooks as the July 9 deadline for new US import tariffs fast approaches.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has been leading "Team Thailand" in urgent negotiations in Washington D.C., attempting to secure a favourable deal as US President Donald Trump prepares to announce new retaliatory tariff rates.

The outcome could significantly impact Thailand's crucial export sector.

Despite intense discussions this week, a conclusive agreement with the US remains elusive. Thailand is currently compiling feedback from the US side to refine its proposals, with local media closely tracking developments.

Following his return from the US, Pichai confirmed that "Team Thailand" held extensive meetings with various US government policy-makers, private sector investors in Thailand, and even representatives from the US agricultural sector – a key focus for the US administration.

"These engagements have given Team Thailand detailed insights," Pichai explained. "It was a formal policy-level encounter, including meetings with the US Trade Ambassador, a senior executive from the US Trade Representative, and the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, along with working-level officials. The feedback reaffirms the US's long-standing belief that Thailand is a mutually beneficial economic and trade partner."

Pichai stressed that these discussions provided a deeper understanding of the US's thinking and the views of other stakeholders influencing the US government's decisions.