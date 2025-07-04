Thailand Yet to Seal US Tax Deal, Deputy PM Concedes \"Harder Work\" Ahead

Thailand's ambition to finalise a new tax agreement with the United States remains unfulfilled following initial high-level negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, leading "Team Thailand," acknowledged on Friday that "harder work" would be required after their recent visit to Washington.

Speaking from South Korea during a transit stop on his return journey, Pichai reported on the progress of the tax talks, which commenced on July 2.

He confirmed that Thailand has formally begun negotiations with the US, engaging with key government figures and policymakers, including the US Trade Representative and the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

The delegation also met with long-standing American investors in Thailand and representatives from the agricultural sector.

"This official meeting provided crucial feedback, which will guide the preparation of new, additional proposals," Pichai stated.

He reiterated that the goal is to achieve a "mutually beneficial agreement" that is "practical, fair, and sustainable," operating on a "win-win solution" principle.

