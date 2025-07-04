Thailand aims for successful US tax deal before deadline, says Finance Minister Pichai

A source from the Ministry of Finance disclosed that Thailand's negotiating team, or "Team Thailand," led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, has been invited to meet with various US agencies. The team also met with the US Chamber of Commerce, led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President for Asia, and high-level representatives from leading US companies investing and doing business in Thailand, starting from July 3.

"Thailand is among the countries currently negotiating. We have a clear schedule, unlike those who haven’t started talks, and thus have a higher risk of facing higher tax rates," the source stated.

Reports from international news outlets have provided an update on the progress of the US’s trade tax negotiations with over 100 countries, which could see tax rates reduced to 10%. Countries that have yet to begin negotiations may face higher tax rates.