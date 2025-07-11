Thai Police Chief Deepens Ties with Japan on Cybercrime, Aims to Boost Domestic Capabilities

Thailand's top police official, Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has concluded a crucial official visit to Japan, focusing on bolstering international cooperation to combat cybercrime.

According to Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Kittiratt, accompanied by Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, Inspector General, and a delegation, was in Japan from 6th to 9th July.

During their visit, Pol Gen Kittiratt and his team paid a courtesy call on Yoshinobu Kusunoki, Japan's Commissioner General of the National Police Agency.

Discussions centred on enhanced collaboration against transnational organised crime, online fraud, cybercrime, and the persistent threat of call centre gangs.

Notably, Pol Gen Kittiratt extended his thanks to the Japanese Commissioner General for giving preliminary approval for a Thai police liaison officer to be stationed in Japan, a move set to strengthen direct communication and intelligence sharing.