Thai Police Chief Deepens Ties with Japan on Cybercrime, Aims to Boost Domestic Capabilities

Thailand's top police official, Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has concluded a crucial official visit to Japan, focusing on bolstering international cooperation to combat cybercrime.
According to Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Kittiratt, accompanied by Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, Inspector General, and a delegation, was in Japan from 6th to 9th July.
During their visit, Pol Gen Kittiratt and his team paid a courtesy call on Yoshinobu Kusunoki, Japan's Commissioner General of the National Police Agency.
Discussions centred on enhanced collaboration against transnational organised crime, online fraud, cybercrime, and the persistent threat of call centre gangs.
Notably, Pol Gen Kittiratt extended his thanks to the Japanese Commissioner General for giving preliminary approval for a Thai police liaison officer to be stationed in Japan, a move set to strengthen direct communication and intelligence sharing.
The Thai delegation also undertook study visits to key Japanese law enforcement facilities. They toured the Shinjuku Police Station, Japan's largest, observing training exercises across various departments, including the Organised Crime Investigation Division and the Emergency Call Centre.
Furthermore, Pol Gen Kittiratt and his team met with Hideaki Oita, Director of Cybercrime Investigations, for in-depth discussions and information exchange on cybercrime investigations.
They also observed the Technology Data Analysis Unit, which provides crucial support to digital forensics, encompassing the examination and preservation of digital evidence from devices like mobile phones, hard drives, and even vehicles.
A visit to Japan's Cyber Attack Countermeasure Centre, responsible for monitoring and detecting cyber threats to the nation, was also part of the itinerary.
Beyond cybercrime, Pol Gen Kittiratt's delegation held talks with Witchu Vejjajiva, the Ambassador of Thailand to Tokyo, to address broader concerns, including illegal immigration, human trafficking, and travel issues affecting both Thai citizens in Japan and Japanese tourists visiting Thailand.
The Royal Thai Police anticipate significant benefits from this official visit.
The discussions and information exchange with Japanese authorities, particularly on cybercrime, call centre scams, and human trafficking, coupled with the valuable insights gained from observing Japanese police stations and specialised cybercrime units, are expected to provide numerous practical ideas.
These will be adapted to enhance the Royal Thai Police's operational standards, ultimately improving their effectiveness in safeguarding the public.