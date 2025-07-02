AI-driven human trafficking scams from Southeast Asia spreading globally

Online scam centres driven by human trafficking have become a global threat in the digital age.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has revealed a recent crime trend, stating that "human trafficking-fueled scam centres" have rapidly expanded their networks from Southeast Asia to new areas in West Africa, the Middle East, Central America, and worldwide in recent years.

In its March 2025 report, Interpol stated that victims from at least 66 countries have fallen prey to human trafficking and forced labour in online scam centres.

Seventy-four per cent of victims were taken to the traditional "hub" areas in Southeast Asia, while scam centres in other countries are emerging, with West Africa potentially becoming the new hotspot for this type of crime.

Many human trafficking victims are lured through fake job advertisements, then detained in compounds and forced to engage in online fraud, including investment scams, money transfers, romance fraud, and online gambling.

Those who resist are often threatened, and some face brutal abuse or even torture.