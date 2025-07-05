Thailand launches AI-powered \"WebD\" platform to tackle illegal websites and boost efficiency

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has launched the WebD platform as part of its efforts to combat illegal websites in Thailand. The platform uses AI technology to streamline the process of identifying and blocking illegal URLs, improving the speed and efficiency of the operation.
Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, stated that the WebD project aims to enhance the government’s efforts to reduce the spread of illegal content online. The platform processes over 100,000 illegal URLs annually, using AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate the detection, evidence gathering, and submission of requests to the court, reducing the need for paper-based processes.
The key benefits of WebD include its ability to process cases 31.5 times faster than manual operations and the reduction of court submission time by five working days. In 2025, the platform is expected to increase the number of blocked URLs by 70.7%, compared to the previous year.
WebD’s key features include:
The platform has received a positive response for its speed and automation, which is crucial for tackling the growing issue of online crime. Illegal websites contribute to a range of criminal activities, and the DE is prioritising efforts to combat cybercrime and protect citizens from harm.
Additionally, during the meeting, key initiatives were discussed, including:
1. DE-fence platform: A platform to combat fraudulent calls, currently available in BETA testing, with full public release expected soon.
2. Fake news and misinformation monitoring: The DE’s Fake News Centre has been working with security agencies to monitor news related to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, blocking 29 URLs and debunking 42 false reports.
3. Disaster and natural hazard alerts: The Meteorological Department has integrated weather data into the “State App”, providing 7-day forecasts, storm tracking, and earthquake information to the public.