Thailand launches AI-powered \"WebD\" platform to tackle illegal websites and boost efficiency

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has launched the WebD platform as part of its efforts to combat illegal websites in Thailand. The platform uses AI technology to streamline the process of identifying and blocking illegal URLs, improving the speed and efficiency of the operation.

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, stated that the WebD project aims to enhance the government’s efforts to reduce the spread of illegal content online. The platform processes over 100,000 illegal URLs annually, using AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate the detection, evidence gathering, and submission of requests to the court, reducing the need for paper-based processes.

The key benefits of WebD include its ability to process cases 31.5 times faster than manual operations and the reduction of court submission time by five working days. In 2025, the platform is expected to increase the number of blocked URLs by 70.7%, compared to the previous year.