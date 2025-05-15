DES Ministry and NCSA boost Thailand’s cybersecurity workforce

The initiative underscores Thailand’s readiness to handle future cyber threats and reinforces its national cybersecurity capabilities.



The event was presided over by DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong and NCSA Deputy Secretary-General Amorn Chomchoey. Certificates were awarded to the second cohort of Executive Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) who completed the programme.



The project was implemented by National Telecom (NT), which also presented a commemorative plaque to an outstanding alumnus of the Thailand National Cyber Academy for the year 2025.



Amorn stated that the initiative is designed to systematically enhance the skills of cybersecurity personnel, from technical staff to high-level executives. The training includes comprehensive courses tailored to each level, enabling executives to understand governance frameworks and cyber risk management strategies crucial for the future.



Meanwhile, Prasert emphasised the necessity of such programmes in the current digital age, where technology plays an increasingly significant role in daily life. He pointed out that inadequate cybersecurity has led to issues such as data breaches and scams, including call centre fraud targeting the public.