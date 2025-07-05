US plans to restrict AI chip exports to Thailand and Malaysia over fears of re-routing to China



New AI export curbs in the pipeline

The Biden administration is particularly concerned that countries like Thailand and Malaysia may become “transit points” for advanced AI chips intended for restricted use in China.

At the same time, Washington is reportedly considering repealing its global “AI diffusion rule”, which governs the international spread of AI-related technologies. Despite this possible repeal, the US insists it will continue to strictly prohibit China from accessing advanced AI chips, under measures introduced in 2022 and extended in 2023 to cover more than 40 countries.

Neither the US Department of Commerce nor Nvidia has commented on the current plan, while government spokespersons from Thailand and Malaysia have also not issued any statements in response.