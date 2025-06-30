Chulalongkorn University Leads the Conversation on Ethical and Inclusive AI at “AI for Society 2025” Seminar 

The Social Research Institute of Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the University’s research network, recently organized the academic seminar “AI for Society 2025: Artificial Intelligence Shaping Thailand’s Future” on June 20, 2025, at the Social Innovation Hub, Visid Prachuabmoh Building. The event aimed to stimulate new ideas and outline ethical, inclusive, and sustainable approaches to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Thai society.

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, presided over the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech on the topic “The Role of Thai Universities in an AI-Driven World,” emphasizing that “Education must not only provide technological literacy but also cultivate new social structures where everyone can equally participate in an AI-powered future.”

In an era where Generative AI permeates every aspect of life—from labor systems to education—this seminar focused on highlighting the opportunities for AI to enhance Thai society’s capabilities while also addressing the risks of increasing inequality and leaving vulnerable groups behind.