Chulalongkorn University Leads the Conversation on Ethical and Inclusive AI at “AI for Society 2025” Seminar 

The Social Research Institute of Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the University’s research network, recently organized the academic seminar “AI for Society 2025: Artificial Intelligence Shaping Thailand’s Future” on June 20, 2025, at the Social Innovation Hub, Visid Prachuabmoh Building. The event aimed to stimulate new ideas and outline ethical, inclusive, and sustainable approaches to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Thai society.
Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, presided over the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech on the topic “The Role of Thai Universities in an AI-Driven World,” emphasizing that “Education must not only provide technological literacy but also cultivate new social structures where everyone can equally participate in an AI-powered future.”
In an era where Generative AI permeates every aspect of life—from labor systems to education—this seminar focused on highlighting the opportunities for AI to enhance Thai society’s capabilities while also addressing the risks of increasing inequality and leaving vulnerable groups behind.
The seminar was officially introduced by Associate Professor Dr. Unruan Leknoi, Director of Chulalongkorn University’s Social Research Institute. One of the event’s highlights was the presentation of the study “AI in Thai Society” by researchers from the Institute, which revealed that many Thais still lack adequate AI literacy. Lower-skilled labor groups are particularly at risk of being displaced by AI, and the adoption of AI in education may have ethical implications and potentially diminish students’ creativity.
Participants also experienced an interactive AI exhibition where they could explore “What Type of AI Are You?” through fun quizzes that encourage self-reflection on individual roles in a world increasingly defined by technology.
The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Thailand Reimagined: When AI Designs the Future”, bringing together experts from the labor, environmental, and private sectors. The discussion explored solutions for designing inclusive AI policies, safeguarding civil rights in the digital era, and preventing the perpetuation of biases by AI systems.
To further support the creative use of AI, Chulalongkorn University also presented seven awards for outstanding Generative AI works that demonstrated innovative applications for the public good, serving as inspiration for young people, researchers, and Thai entrepreneurs.
This seminar not only served as a platform for AI knowledge exchange but also ignited a critical societal dialogue: “How can we coexist with AI in a fair, inclusive, and ethical way?” and “How can we develop people who are capable of creating, controlling, and utilizing technologies like AI with awareness and responsibility?” This marks an important step in positioning Chulalongkorn University as a leading force in driving societal transformation in the AI era.