DES clarifies fake news on Thailand-Cambodia border

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has identified the most widely circulated fake news stories for the week. The top two stories of public interest were: “Thailand will seize Cambodia if Cambodia does not withdraw its forces,” followed by “Thailand is preparing to invade Cambodia.”

The ministry urges the public to avoid believing in fake news and to choose reliable, beneficial information, as such rumours can cause unnecessary anxiety, confusion, and misunderstanding within society.

Wetang Phuangsup, Secretary-General of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission and spokesperson for DES, reported on the results of monitoring and receiving fake news complaints from the Anti-Fake News Centre. Between June 13-19, 2025, a total of 849,898 messages were flagged, with 509 requiring verification.

The majority of flagged messages were identified through Social Listening, accounting for 476 messages, followed by 32 reports via Line Official and 1 report through Facebook. A total of 149 issues required further investigation, with 144 cases already having been reviewed and results returned by the relevant authorities.