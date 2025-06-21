DES clarifies fake news on Thailand-Cambodia border

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has identified the most widely circulated fake news stories for the week. The top two stories of public interest were: “Thailand will seize Cambodia if Cambodia does not withdraw its forces,” followed by “Thailand is preparing to invade Cambodia.”
The ministry urges the public to avoid believing in fake news and to choose reliable, beneficial information, as such rumours can cause unnecessary anxiety, confusion, and misunderstanding within society.
Wetang Phuangsup, Secretary-General of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission and spokesperson for DES, reported on the results of monitoring and receiving fake news complaints from the Anti-Fake News Centre. Between June 13-19, 2025, a total of 849,898 messages were flagged, with 509 requiring verification.
The majority of flagged messages were identified through Social Listening, accounting for 476 messages, followed by 32 reports via Line Official and 1 report through Facebook. A total of 149 issues required further investigation, with 144 cases already having been reviewed and results returned by the relevant authorities.
DES categorized the fake news stories into five main groups:
"Thailand to Seize Cambodia" – DES Ministry Clarifies Fake News and Misunderstanding
Wetang further explained that the most widely circulated fake news stories this week were related to national security, particularly the Thai-Cambodian border situation, state bank loans, and government services.
These stories have caused confusion, misunderstandings, and anxiety within the public. The most popular fake news stories included:
Clarification on Fake News Regarding Thai-Cambodian Border and Military Statements
DES has addressed the top circulating fake news stories, particularly the claim that "Thailand will seize Cambodia if Cambodia does not withdraw its forces." DES, in coordination with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), has confirmed that this information is false. The claim, based on a video clip circulating online, misinterprets an interview with the RTAF Commander during a press conference about procuring replacement fighter jets.
The interview, held on June 4, 2025, focused on the purchase of Gripen fighter jets to replace ageing aircraft. During the conference, the RTAF Commander discussed Thailand’s preparedness in the event of a crisis along the Thai-Cambodian border, emphasising defence readiness rather than any intent to attack. The clip misrepresented his comments, and the Ministry has urged the public not to believe or share the misleading video, as it could lead to misunderstandings.
Regarding the second top fake news story claiming that “Thailand is preparing to invade Cambodia,” the Ministry has worked with the Ministry of Defence to confirm that this too is false. Thailand is not preparing any military action against Cambodia, and the public is urged to rely on official news sources for accurate information.
DES expresses concern about the spread of fake news on social media and urges citizens to verify the facts before sharing any information. Spreading unverified information can cause confusion, anxiety, and even harm to individuals' lives, property, and personal data, and may have broader societal consequences. Therefore, it is crucial to cross-check news and website links for accuracy.