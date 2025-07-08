Thailand’s Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre Wins “WSIS Prizes 2025” in Geneva

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong announced on Monday that he and the ministry’s permanent secretary, Wisit Wisitsora-at, received the award from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) +20 High-Level Event 2025.
Prasert highlighted that the Thai AOC was recognised in Category 5: Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICTs. This category is one of 19 projects to win the award, which honours efforts that significantly promote the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for sustainable development.
A total of 973 projects from various organisations worldwide participated in this year's competition.
Launched on November 1, 2023, the AOC has become Thailand’s primary mechanism for reporting, preventing, and managing online scams. The centre’s four main objectives are:
Since its establishment, the AOC has handled over 1.18 million cases, preventing economic losses of over 20 billion baht and reducing online crime damage by 42%.
The AOC's work aligns with ITU’s goals of building confidence and security in ICT use, supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting equitable access to digital technology.
Furthermore, the AOC has contributed to the objectives of the Global Digital Compact (GDC) by implementing AI systems and advanced data analytics to improve online threat detection and mitigation.
Minister Prasert remarked, “Winning the ‘WSIS Prizes 2025’ is a significant milestone for Thailand on the international stage. It showcases the country’s ability to effectively and securely apply digital technologies to ensure economic and societal stability in the digital era.”
He added, “This award serves as a great encouragement for the staff who work around the clock to protect citizens from online threats. We will continue to develop our technology and foster national and regional cooperation to ensure sustainable digital development.”