Thailand’s Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre Wins “WSIS Prizes 2025” in Geneva

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong announced on Monday that he and the ministry’s permanent secretary, Wisit Wisitsora-at, received the award from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) +20 High-Level Event 2025.

Prasert highlighted that the Thai AOC was recognised in Category 5: Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICTs. This category is one of 19 projects to win the award, which honours efforts that significantly promote the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for sustainable development.

A total of 973 projects from various organisations worldwide participated in this year's competition.