DES Minister orders working group to regulate OTT platforms

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, revealed that the ministry has assigned the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) to set up a working group. This group will study and propose measures to regulate Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, TikTok, and Spotify.

These platforms provide direct access to content like movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts over the Internet, bypassing traditional network providers and cable operators.