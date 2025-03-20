DES Minister orders working group to regulate OTT platforms

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, revealed that the ministry has assigned the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) to set up a working group. This group will study and propose measures to regulate Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, TikTok, and Spotify.
These platforms provide direct access to content like movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts over the Internet, bypassing traditional network providers and cable operators.
The ministry highlighted concerns over the potential misuse of OTT platforms for online crimes, including fraud, the spread of inappropriate content, and copyright violations, which can harm the public.
To foster a safe, fair, and sustainable environment for consumers, service providers, and the digital economy, the ministry has ordered the establishment of this task force.
The measures under consideration will focus on five key areas to ensure safety, fairness, and sustainability:
(1) Safety Measures
Control copyright violations and prevent access to illegal content. Implement identity verification measures to prevent misuse of platforms.
(2) Content Regulation
Revise laws to allow regulatory bodies to effectively control content published on OTT platforms.
Require foreign platforms providing services in Thailand to obtain a license and comply with Thai regulations.
Promote collaborative regulatory approaches at the international level.
(3) Promotion of the Digital Industry and Taxation
Support Thai entrepreneurs in developing local platforms.
Require OTT platforms generating revenue from Thai users to pay taxes in Thailand.
Promote the creation of value from the rapidly growing domestic digital business sector.
(4) Personal Data Protection
Require OTT platforms to comply with personal data protection standards, such as the EU’s GDPR.
Regulate the collection and use of user data to prevent privacy violations.
(5) Competition Oversight
Prevent monopolies by large OTT platforms that could lead to unfair competition.
Encourage the development of local platforms and promote market decentralization.
