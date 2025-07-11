Islands in Japan’s Tokara group shift by 10 cm in three days due to seismic activity

The Japan Meteorological Agency continues to report ongoing seismic activity in the Tokara Islands, Kagoshima Prefecture, particularly after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Akuseki Island on July 9. This has brought the total number of earthquakes in the area to 1,688 since June 21.

According to reports, Japanese researchers have discovered that two small islands in the Tokara Islands group, Kodakara and Takara islands, have shifted apart by nearly 10 centimetres in just three days.

This is an unprecedented situation, raising concerns about the possibility of a major disaster.