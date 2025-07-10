Japan to strengthen economic cooperation with ASEAN: Iwaya

Iwaya stressed the increasing need to maintain and strengthen a rules-based, free, fair and open international economic order, at a time when US President Donald Trump is imposing high tariffs.
The top Japanese diplomat described ASEAN as a cornerstone for realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, and indicated plans to strengthen cooperation in areas including maritime security, transnational organised crime and cybersecurity.
The ASEAN side underscored the importance of free navigation in the South China Sea and the peaceful resolution of disputes by the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, with China in mind.
Later in the day, Iwaya attended a meeting of foreign ministers from ASEAN plus Japan, China and South Korea. He expressed a vision for deepening future-oriented cooperation in a wide range of fields, including disaster prevention.
The Japanese minister also voiced concern about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and called for the complete denuclearisation of North Korea based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.
