Japan secondhand store Bookoff to step up CD, DVD recycling

Bookoff annually disposes of 1,700 tons of unsold discs and cases from some 800 outlets across the country.

In January, the company started selling storage baskets and other items made from recycled plastic, in which part of the waste is used as a material.

The company, based in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, plans to offer a wider variety of daily items and increase related sales, aiming to recycle all unsold discs and their cases from its outlets, officials said.