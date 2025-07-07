Mercury tops 35 C in Tokyo for 1st time this year

The central city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, recorded the day's highest temperature in the country, at 38.8 degrees, followed by the southwestern village of Nishimera, Miyazaki Prefecture, at 38.4 degrees, and the western city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, at 38.0 degrees.
A total of 210 observation points reached 35 degrees or higher, the most this year and above 20 % of all such locations.
Even in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the city of Obihiro recorded a temperature of 36.8 degrees.
For Tuesday, heatstroke alerts were also issued for many areas, including Tokyo.
