Thanathorn urges public to complete Siam Revolution mission in our generation

Orange faction growth and social change

Thanathorn highlighted the progress made over the last 8 years. The orange faction, which once had 60,000 members, now boasts 112,000 members. Financially, the People’s Party has also grown, receiving 96 million baht in funding, up from the 12 million baht the Future Forward Party had received previously.

We have passed 8 years, and today we have reignited people's interest in politics. Today, we have restored confidence in the parliament. We have made people long for democracy. We have successfully built a new political party. We have planted the flag of progressive thought in society. We have successfully invited the public to join us, he explained.

And now, with only 2 days left until the third election, we have shown that change is possible and real. We have demonstrated that over the past 8 years, there has been change both in quality and quantity.

Pledge to the people

As the election approaches, Thanathorn said that in two days, the pen of each voter would decide the future of Thailand. He reminded the crowd of their symbol, which has remained unchanged despite the party's past dissolutions, new formations, and rebirths.

From Future Forward to Move Forward, and now the People's Party, their symbol—the upside-down triangle—represents the inversion of the traditional social structure, where the rich and powerful are at the top, and the majority of the people are at the bottom.

With the upside-down triangle, he emphasized that those in power must be at the bottom, and the people must be at the top, declaring, "The master is the people."

"In two days, we will choose between two futures for Thailand: to live in fear or to live in hope, to live in the past or to live in the future. Today, the seed of thought has grown and bloomed. I invite everyone, on February 8, just two days from now, to support us," Thanathorn concluded.