Julapun calls on red-shirt supporters to back Yodchanan Wongsawat for PM in upcoming election

At a large Pheu Thai rally at the National Stadium on Friday, Julapun Amornvivat, the party's leader, spoke about the importance of the upcoming February 8 election, describing it as a critical turning point for Thailand. He pointed out how politics has been distorted by a minority government and external powers.

He emphasised that Pheu Thai has been fighting for democracy for over 20 years, never abandoning the people, and confirmed his full support for Yodchanan Wongsawat as the next Prime Minister. Julapun highlighted Yodchanan’s qualities as a new-generation leader, a world-class innovator with a genuine heart for the people, and someone who could bring unity and guide the country towards a better future.

Julapun said, "For some, this might be their first election, and for many, just another election. But for me, this election isn’t just about casting a vote; it will change Thailand for many years."

He added that, since August 29 of the previous year, everything had changed dramatically. He criticised the removal of the Prime Minister, not by the will of the people, but by forces outside the democratic process, which led to a minority government being formed by Bhumjaithai despite Pheu Thai’s majority in parliament. He argued that this political anomaly has caused immense damage to the country.

The situation, he said, is not just about Pheu Thai being relegated to opposition but about the rise of conservative politics and threats to democracy. He criticised the massive reshuffling of civil servants and the misrepresentation of key issues like the Senate deal and budget allocations, such as the MotoGP event, all of which undermine public interests.