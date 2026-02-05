EC clarifies false reports regarding Pheu Thai’s policy submission

The Election Commission (EC) issued a statement Thursday (February 5) addressing the ongoing confusion surrounding the alleged failure of the Pheu Thai Party to submit required policy documents.
The statement clarified that claims circulating on social media that the party had not submitted its policy documents regarding cash handouts, as required by law, are false.
Furthermore, the EC stated that it had not made any decisions or comments on the matter as had been previously reported.
The Election Commission urged the media and the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified information, to avoid misunderstandings that could undermine confidence in the election process.