Rumours swirl over “grey capital” funds in election endgame

The source alleged the funding exceeded 1 billion baht, with much of it linked to so-called “grey capital” connected to a group referred to only by the initial “B”, which has previously drawn public scrutiny.

The source also claimed that shares in an energy-related group that had been frozen were sold to financiers to raise additional money for the election campaign.

According to the source, the party does not want to lose strategic ground in the Northeast and the lower North, after signs that popularity in some areas has begun to weaken. With rival parties maintaining strong momentum, retaining seats in the House of Representatives is seen as crucial to the party’s political bargaining power after the election.