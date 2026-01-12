Court accepts Ben Smith’s defamation case against Rangsiman

On 12 January 2026, Witoon Kengngan, a lawyer authorised by Ben Smith, a well-known businessman of South African–Cambodian nationality, published a video clip on his personal Facebook account stating that the Criminal Court had ordered the acceptance of the complaint in the case where Ben Smith, as plaintiff, filed a case against Rangsiman Rome from the People’s Party, on a charge of defamation.

The case arose from Rangsiman Rome’s speech in a House of Representatives meeting, in which he mentioned and named Ben Smith, accusing him of being connected to or involved with a cross-border scammer gang network, and using wording characterising him as a “mammoth-level scammer”. Ben Smith’s side considered this to be an allegation without facts, causing severe damage to his reputation and business image.

Witoon said that after the speech, Ben Smith assigned his legal team to gather evidence and file a defamation case with the Criminal Court, because he believed the speech was not within the scope of good-faith scrutiny, but was an act of falsely accusing the plaintiff to the public.

The Criminal Court considered the complaint and issued an order accepting the case for trial. Under legal procedure, this means the court views the case as having enough merit to proceed to examination and further adjudication.

“The fact that the court has accepted the case shows that the court sees there is merit that Rangsiman may have committed defamation, may have truly falsely accused him. This is not a case filed without merit as some parties try to claim,” Witoon said.