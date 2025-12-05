"Anutin" Responds on Ben Smith Issue and Inefficiency Accusations

On December 5, 2025, at Sanam Luang, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister of the Interior, also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, responded to the claim by Pheu Thai Party that his removal from the Ministry of the Interior was due to inefficiency and unrelated to his refusal to grant Ben Smith Thai citizenship.
He said, “There’s nothing to it. They claim I was removed from the Ministry of the Interior for being slow and inefficient, but they must have forgotten to check the survey results. During the Srettha-Thaksin government, aside from Srettha and Paetongtarn, I was ranked second. Their party didn’t even make it to second place, let alone leave third place far behind. When they talk, they just speak nonsense because they don't understand. When they can't come up with anything, they just blame everything else.”
"But for me, it’s clear. If I were truly ineffective, the person who asked me to leave the Ministry of Interior, which handles national security, and transfer me to take care of the people — wouldn’t that be worse? If I weren’t capable, then the person who appointed me is the one at fault. Clearly, I am not ineffective."
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and someone else whom I don’t know, both said that I’ve done well and received praise. Then they come and say that I work slowly. There are many things that don't add up. The poll shows that I’m ranked second, which is good. It’s fortunate that I didn’t come in first," said Anutin.
Regarding Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s post, where she commented with “Eh?” on the news about Anutin acknowledging his acquaintance with Ben Smith, the Prime Minister said, “She knows everything because when we discussed it, it was with Paetongtarn and Prommin Lertsuridej, former Secretary-General of the Prime Minister, and everything was already cleared. Don’t forget, I wasn’t removed; Bhumjaithai Party voluntarily withdrew from the coalition government. So, don’t listen to those who speak without knowing the facts, because they haven’t even been part of it.”
When asked how he would rate himself, the Prime Minister laughed and replied, “I won’t give myself a full 10, or else I’ll be accused of boasting.”