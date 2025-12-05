"Anutin" Responds on Ben Smith Issue and Inefficiency Accusations

Anutin responds to accusations of inefficiency, citing a poll showing his performance ranks 2nd in the Srettha-Paetongtarn government era.

He confirms that Paetongtarn Shinawatra is fully aware of the issue regarding Ben Smith, as they had previously discussed it together with him.

He clarifies that the Bhumjaithai Party voluntarily withdrew from the coalition government, and he was not removed from his position.

On December 5, 2025, at Sanam Luang, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister of the Interior, also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, responded to the claim by Pheu Thai Party that his removal from the Ministry of the Interior was due to inefficiency and unrelated to his refusal to grant Ben Smith Thai citizenship.

He said, “There’s nothing to it. They claim I was removed from the Ministry of the Interior for being slow and inefficient, but they must have forgotten to check the survey results. During the Srettha-Thaksin government, aside from Srettha and Paetongtarn, I was ranked second. Their party didn’t even make it to second place, let alone leave third place far behind. When they talk, they just speak nonsense because they don't understand. When they can't come up with anything, they just blame everything else.”

"But for me, it’s clear. If I were truly ineffective, the person who asked me to leave the Ministry of Interior, which handles national security, and transfer me to take care of the people — wouldn’t that be worse? If I weren’t capable, then the person who appointed me is the one at fault. Clearly, I am not ineffective."